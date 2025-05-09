Amazon's Operating Margins Continue To Improve
Summary
- Amazon's 1Q25 results show improved operating margins Y/Y, with North America at 6.3% and international at 3%.
- Valuation concerns include increased capex and slowing non-AWS growth, but potential operating margins of 8% for non-AWS segments suggest strong future earnings.
- With a market cap below the valuation range, Amazon stock is a buy for long-term investors holding for at least three years.
