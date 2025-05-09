The U.K. Is Relying On EU Trade Reset To Bolster Its Public Finances

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • For all the excitement about trade deals with India and the US, it's talks with the EU that will be most pivotal for the UK.
  • Whether that's enough to unlock huge gains in fiscal 'headroom', we're not so sure.
  • Political climate has changed dramatically since the UK left the EU in 2020.

By James Smith

The UK is seeking to secure a number of deals

Trade deals are like buses. You don’t see one for weeks, then two – maybe even three – come along at once.

