Rivian: Near-Term Deliveries Cut Has No Bearing On R2's Future
Summary
- Shares of Rivian slid after the company cut its FY25 deliveries outlook to 40-46k (-22% y/y to -11% y/y), from a prior view of 46-51k.
- In spite of a y/y decline in unit deliveries, Rivian delivered big beats on revenue, suggesting a rich expansion of ASP into higher-priced models.
- I view the company's unit declines as normal cyclicality ahead of the company's very consequential $45,000 R2 launch next year.
- Use the current dip as a near-term buying opportunity, given Rivian's aggressive margin improvements and long-term growth potential.
