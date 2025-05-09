OppFi (OPFI) had a banner first quarter, and the stock popped, surging by more than 10 percent after the company released its Q1 results. The company services subprime borrowers, providing a variety of products they can use to rebuild their
OppFi: Attractive Company Facing Strong Economic Risks
Summary
- OppFi had a strong Q1, with net income growing by 101% YOY and adjusted net income by 285%, driving a 10% stock surge.
- Despite impressive earnings, subprime borrowers pose high risks due to economic uncertainty, inflation, and a potential recession, making OPFI too risky an investment.
- OppLoans platform provides loans to subprime borrowers with steady income and direct deposits, but high default rates and inflation pressures are concerning.
- Given the elevated recession risks and economic headwinds, I currently rate OPFI as a sell, though it could become a buy if economic conditions improve.
