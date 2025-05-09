I was very surprised to learn that Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH), being a $41-billion-AUM ETF, has not received coverage for over a year. One would assume that market disruptions would tend to
VCSH: Hedging Equities With Corporate Investment-Grade Debt
Summary
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF offers a stable investment with a 4.73% yield, balancing risk through investment-grade corporate debt with an average duration of 2.6 years.
- Despite low growth in AUM, VCSH's low expense ratio and strong corporate creditworthiness make it a compelling alternative to treasury bonds.
- Corporate profits and cash reserves are strong, suggesting that investment-grade corporate debt remains relatively risk-free, unless faced with prolonged economic contraction.
- Recommend buying VCSH as part of a diversified portfolio, hedging with low-risk debt securities across the duration spectrum to offset equity losses.
