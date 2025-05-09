First Solar (FSLR) disappointed investors with its latest 1Q25 earnings release. The company lowered its FY25 top and bottom-line projections due to ‘considerable challenges’ from the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war. FSLR has returned about -26% year-to-date, underperforming all relevant indices, including the solar energy-focused
First Solar Is A Political Football, But Also A Long-Term Winner
Summary
- The market appears to discount First Solar's 45X credits entirely, creating a potential opportunity for long-term investors willing to tolerate political risk.
- Despite lower field efficiency, FSLR's CdTe panels offer cost, durability, and sustainability advantages, but require continued U.S. policy support to scale.
- Trump-era trade and energy policies create near-term headwinds for First Solar’s international operations and domestic incentives.
- FSLR’s aggressive U.S. manufacturing expansion positions it well in the long term due to manufacturing reshoring, electricity demand, and green energy transition trends.
- We initiate with a ‘Hold’ due to short-term headwinds including market pessimism, tariff and policy uncertainty, and slow bookings growth, while looking to capitalize on share price weakness and specific outlined developments.
