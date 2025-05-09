DPRG IM is a management owned and run partnership, uniting investment managers and entrepreneurs with more than 50-years’ experience in the real estate and financial markets. Branching out of DPRG’ private equity business, throughout our history, we have focused on building the best possible understanding of industries, markets and companies with their investment/business cycles. While navigating perfectly well among ins-and-outs of real estate, DPRG IM turned to the arguably the most undermanaged asset in the world – equity locked into the real estate, producing virtually no return on its own.In the world of digital innovation we encountered the need for the product “to manage real estate equity incapsulated in the properties”, at the times when most of the firms in the real estate industry aside from building and selling do only property management, or the ones in the investment management industry mostly run cash. Prior to offering our product to the wider market, we initiated our service with the real estate secured by DPRG private equity fund and undergone the full monty of client mortgage facility banking onboarding to execute property equity releases and established promising track record managing released funds for a few years.We spent years to embolden solid banking relationships permitting to finance European and UK real estate acknowledging country by country specifics and pricing alterations in order to obtain best possible terms, practically unavailable for out-of-the-game individual customers.We had put time and effort into developing Leveraged Long Only Absolute Return Strategy (LLARS) and risk-management system in place to attune for the tail risk in the markets, remain well footed to stomach volatility and be able to spot early signs to limit black swans damages.LLARS’ investment policy puts at a fore regular income on the quarterly basis, having long-term growth as a secondary objective. This approach makes it perfect match for servicing debt payments, maintenance costs and pension type of regular income needs. For commercial real estate owners LLARS is very well suited to enhance rental/free cash flow stream with no correlation to the asset’s operations.Along with investment management, DPRG IM caters to any clients’ structuring needs, bringing in relevant legal, taxation and cross-jurisdiction expertise for the ultimate efficiency of the capital employed.DPRG IM has strong management team in Nicosia, Cyprus with presence in London, Monaco and Dubai & Abu Dhabi.DPRG IM stays out of politics and ethically challenged industries, highly regarding clean environment for human prosperity, sober body and soul.DPRG IM Limited is Authorised and Regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (“CySEC”) with License No. 454/25.