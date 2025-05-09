Pizza Pizza Q1 Results Were Pedestrian, But I'm Maintaining My Position
Summary
- PZA:CA offers a royalty structure, with unit holders receiving distributions tied to sales of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 chain in Canada.
- Canadian patriotism could boost local retailers like Pizza Pizza, positioning them to gain market share from competing American-based pizza restaurants.
- Q1 results were okay, but nothing to write home about. Even if future quarters show stronger growth, I don't think management will increase their payout ratio beyond 7.75 cents this year.
- A total return of 10% for PZA:CA still seems reasonable this year, and so I'd still recommend the units to investors seeking income.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PZA:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
