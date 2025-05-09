Elmos Semiconductor SE (ELTTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Elmos Semiconductor SE (OTC:ELTTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Arne Schneider - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Malte Schaumann - Warburg Research

Johannes Ries - Apus Capital

Abed Jarad - MWB Research

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Dr. Arne Schneider

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from Leverkusen and welcome to the Elmos conference call for the first quarter 2025. Thank you very much for your participation and your interest in our company.

I would particularly like to welcome our new analysts, Amelie and Gustav from Berenberg, who have started to cover Elmos last week. So, together with our longstanding analysts, of course, welcome to all of you. They provide a broad coverage for investors.

Ladies and gentlemen, in a very challenging environment, I can report a solid start into the new fiscal year in line with our expectations. Let me start with an update about the current market environment. The automotive semiconductor market is still impacted by lower order levels as customers continue to reduce their inventories.

Visibility is also still weaker than normal due to the ongoing short-term order behavior. In addition to the overall subdued market development, the rising geopolitical tensions, trade wars, or however you want to call it, potential tariffs have led to further increased uncertainties in the last weeks, as, of course, all of you know.

To quantify the potential direct and indirect effects of the new tariffs on