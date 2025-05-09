Franklin Growth Allocation Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Global equities declined in Q1 2025 due to concerns about US economic growth, Trump's trade policies, and a potential trade war.
  • US stocks faced volatility amid fears of recession and stagflation, with underwhelming earnings reports and lower consumer confidence exacerbating the situation.
  • The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, while fund selection in equity and alternatives supported relative performance, despite an overweight to equity detracting returns.
  • Policy uncertainty and tariffs are stoking inflation and slowing growth, raising recession risks; we remain cautious but vigilant for buying opportunities.

Sprout growth drawn on blackboard with piled coins

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • After starting 2025 on a strong note, global equities collectively declined during the rest of the first quarter due to investor concerns about US economic growth, President Donald Trump's trade policy and a broadening trade

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FGTIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FGTIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FGTIX
--
FGTRX
--
FGTZX
--
FTGTX
--
FTGMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News