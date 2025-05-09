Constellation Brands: Reshaping For Premiumization, Initiate With Strong Buy

Summary

  • Initiate coverage on Constellation Brands with a Strong Buy rating and $246.93 price target, driven by premiumization and portfolio transformation.
  • Expect a sharper-than-consensus top-line snapback, with FY26E revenue at $9.70B and FY27E at $9.99B, driven by strategic wine asset divestitures and strong beer segment performance.
  • Beer segment leadership, led by Modelo and Pacifico, ensures pricing power and margin resilience, while the premium wine and spirits portfolio stabilizes at higher margins.
  • Valuation at 4.4x P/S for FY27E justifies a premium multiple due to category leadership, cost synergies, and anticipated operational leverage, despite potential macro and consumer headwinds.
Key thesis

We initiate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) with a Strong Buy rating and a $246.93 price target.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets leading beer, wine, and spirits brands across the United States, Canada, and select international markets. Our conviction is based on three pillars:

