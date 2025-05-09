Franklin Moderate Allocation Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Global equities declined in Q1 2025 due to concerns over US economic growth, Trump's trade policies, and a broadening trade war.
  • US stocks saw heightened volatility amid fears of recession or stagflation, underwhelming earnings, and lower consumer confidence.
  • Global bond indexes were mixed; US Treasury yields fell, while sovereign bond yields rose outside the US.
  • Policy uncertainty and tariffs are creating stagflation risks; cautious central banks may limit economic support, but long-term buying opportunities exist.

Finance and investment concept. Income profit interest rate percentage and dividend from a bank. Rich and successful business. Businesswoman hand-holding pile of coins and virtual money bag icon.

Key Takeaways

  • After starting 2025 on a strong note, global equities collectively declined in local-currency terms during the rest of the first quarter due to investor concerns about US economic growth, President Donald Trump's trade policy

