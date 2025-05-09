Celestica (CLS) has drawn attention from investors due to its top-line growth, driven by demand for networking hardware and AI infrastructure from hyperscalers. The company’s Q1 2025 results were strong following the earlier
Celestica: AI Needs It, The Market Doesn't Know It
Summary
- Celestica’s Q1 2025 revenue rose 20% YoY to $2.65B, driven by 28% CCS growth and 99% HPS surge.
- Adjusted operating margin hit a record 7.1%, with EPS up 45% YoY to $1.20 and FCF at $94M.
- Customer concentration remains high, with the top 10 customers contributing 78% of revenue; one hyperscaler alone made up 28%.
- Despite 12% projected revenue growth to $10.85B, CLS trades at just 1x forward sales, far below its AI infrastructure peers.
