CEMEX: Initiating Bullish Position On Positive Near-Term Trends (Technical Analysis)

May 09, 2025 6:24 AM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) StockCX
Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. presents a value investment opportunity with a strong balance sheet, undervalued valuation multiples, and a favorable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
  • Despite a long-term bearish trend, technical indicators like RSI, stochastics, and MACD suggest a potential rally to $8.50–$9 in the coming months.
  • Intermediate technicals show bullish divergences and an ascending triangle formation, indicating buyer accumulation and a potential breakout.
  • Initiating a buy rating on CX, driven by encouraging intermediate trends and a favorable risk/reward setup.
Workers pour the Foundation for the construction of a residential building using mobile concrete mixers.

Dmitrii Balabanov/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) came across our desk from a screen we ran, where the objective was to find profitable companies with strong balance sheets and a compelling valuation to boot. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican outfit that

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News