Intel (INTC) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first fiscal quarter despite the chipmaker still suffering considerable headwinds related to its restructuring. Intel reorganized its business in the last quarter and made changes to its reporting format which
Intel: 2025 Will Be A Rebound Year
Summary
- Intel reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings despite no revenue growth, with adjusted EPS of $0.13 and revenues of $12.7B, beating estimates.
- Intel's restructuring is ongoing: the chipmaker sold a majority stake in Altera and focuses on core processor manufacturing for consumer and data center markets.
- Generative AI spending trends heavily work in favor of the chip-making industry.
- Intel's shares trade at a 24.7X P/E ratio, but restructuring gains should put the company on track for strong EPS growth going forward.
- Key risks include potential restructuring failure and weak data center execution, but strong demand trends support Intel's growth prospects in this segment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.