How The Fed Will Adjust Monetary Policy If Unemployment And Inflation Rise

Summary

  • The Fed held the Fed Funds Rate at 4.25-4.50%, citing solid labor market conditions and elevated inflation.
  • Chair Powell emphasized a "wait and see" approach, highlighting "uncertainty" and "no need to hurry" in making policy changes.
  • The Fed is concerned about potential trade policy changes, causing both higher unemployment and inflation, complicating their dual mandate.
  • Despite President Trump's calls for rate cuts, the Fed will rely on hard data to guide future policy decisions, focusing on inflation control.

Man representing Federal Reserve walking a tight rope while balancing unemployment and inflation.

Peter Hansen/iStock via Getty Images

Fed Policy Statement

To the surprise of no one, the Fed announced at the conclusion of its FOMC Meeting on Wednesday that it would hold its target range for the Fed Funds Rate at 4.25-4.50%.

