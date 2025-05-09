CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is a biotech firm pioneering gene-editing therapies leveraging its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRSP’s approved product is Casgevy, for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. This medicine is a one-time
Crispr Therapeutics: Complex Casgevy Launch, But Broader Gene-Editing Potential Still Shines
Summary
- CRSP’s main value driver is Casgevy, which was approved for sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia. It’s a one-time ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 stem‐cell therapy.
- Unfortunately, Casgevy’s rollout has been slow due to its high cost, specialized centers, and lengthy required preconditioning.
- Still, CRSP will eventually receive 40% of Casgevy’s profits through its partnership with VRTX.
- Also, in the long run, I believe CRSP’s broader pipeline with CTX112/131 CAR-T, CTX310/320 in vivo lipid, and CTX211 for T1D still has great potential.
- And since CRSP has a robust balance sheet with a lengthy runway, I feel it’s a great opportunity to start accumulating the shares for long-term investors.
