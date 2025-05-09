Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - IMS, Investor Relations

Ross Dove - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Cobb - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Robert Maltbie - Singular Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Heritage Global Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded, and we will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's conference over to John Nesbett of IMS, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Nesbett

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone this conference call contains forward looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to change based on various important factors. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this call. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Heritage Global's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ross Dove. Ross?

Ross Dove

Thank you, John, and welcome all to our first quarter earnings call. I'm pleased to again report a solid profitable quarter. We once again executed safe and smart decisions and transactions across all of our revenue streams, over $1.5 million in free cash flow affording us the continued currency to fuel growth as we pursue both organic and M&A initiatives aggressively.