sanfel

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

British Airways (OTCPK:EADSF) owner IAG orders 53 Boeing, Airbus planes for long-haul fleet. (00:19) Monster Beverage (MNST) sales slump on weak demand for alcohol beverages. (01:36) Expedia's (EXPE) anemic revenue growth reflects wary U.S. traveler. (02:26)

This is an abridged transcript.

IAG, parent firm of British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, announced orders for 53 new Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) planes for its long-haul fleet, a day after the U.S. reached a new trade deal with the U.K.

IAG is ordering 32 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-10 aircraft for British Airways, and 21 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A330-900neo planes.

The new aircraft, which will enable IAG's airlines to grow and replace their long-haul fleets with modern, fuel-efficient planes, will be delivered between 2028 and 2033.

British Airways is also granted the rights to choose to buy up to 10 additional Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 aircraft, while IAG can elect to purchase up to 13 additional Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A330-900neo planes.

The new orders follow orders already placed in March for six Airbus A350-900s for Iberia, as well as six Airbus A350-1000s and six Boeing 777-9s for British Airways.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday said a British airline was preparing to buy $10B worth of Boeing (BA) aircraft, sending the aircraft maker's shares up 3.3%.

Premarket Boeing is up 0.2%.

Weighed down by foreign exchange headwinds, adverse weather, and weaker alcohol segment sales, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported a 2.3% year-over-year sales decline in Q1, falling $130M short of Wall Street expectations and sending shares lower in after-hours trading.

On an adjusted basis and excluding the company’s alcohol brands segment, earnings per share increased by 10.2% to $0.47 and beat the consensus estimate by a penny.

Excluding a 38% drop in sales in its alcohol brands segment, the company realized a 1.9% increase in sales.

By region, sales outside the U.S. were down 1.5%, largely on unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) reported mixed results for the first quarter, as weaker than expected U.S. demand resulted in just 6% growth in booked room nights and a 4% increase in total gross bookings.

Shares are under pressure premarket as a miss on revenue expectations weigh.

Thanks to increased sales in the company’s B2B and advertising business which offset sluggish demand for air travel, total revenue was up 3% to $2.99B, slightly below the consensus estimate of $3.01B. This contributed to a profit of $0.40 per share, nearly double from a year ago and 4 cents above expectations. Adjusted EBITDA was up 16% to $296M.

By product, revenue generated on the travel platform by lodging increased 3% but dropped 7% on airline bookings. This was offset by a 20% gain in advertising revenue.

By geography, U.S. bookings on the site were up by just 2% compared to a 6% increase in non-U.S. bookings.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Nvidia to downgrade H20 chips for China after U.S. export restrictions - report

VanEck: If you’re worried you missed the gold rally, don’t be as it foresees further upside

Trump administration seeks tariff reductions and rare earths concessions in China talks - report

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 1.8% at $61/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $102,000. Gold is down 1% at $3,340.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 1.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) +14% – Shares surged after the company beat Q1 expectations, with revenue up 16% and global MAUs rising 10%.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will participate in a fireside chat before the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce.

11:30 am New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak on "Taylor Rules in Policy" before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference.

7:45 pm Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem will participate in monetary policy panel before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.