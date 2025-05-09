argenx Q1 Earnings: Less Than Perfect Report Gets Punished

May 09, 2025 8:02 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX) StockIMVT, ARGX
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Shares of argenx declined yesterday as Vyvgart missed investors' expectations.
  • Vyvgart saw the usual negative seasonal headwinds in the U.S. in the first quarter that were further exacerbated by the Medicare redesign.
  • Underlying demand was strong across the globe, and Vyvgart looks well positioned for continued growth, which should be helped by the approval of the PFS and international indication expansion.
  • Management addressed the recent new concerns on tariffs and the Most Favored Nation risk.
  • argenx's value creation potential remains, based on Vyvgart's growth prospects and pipeline expansion and maturation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Close up image of wooden cubes with alphabet Q1 on office desk.

mohd izzuan

argenx overview

Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) declined yesterday after the company missed revenue estimates for the first time since the launch of Vyvgart 13 quarters ago. Now, there are some inconsistencies in reporting–Seeking Alpha reported a $23.8

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader
9.19K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARGX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News