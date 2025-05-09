With Or Without BP, Buy Shell

  • Shell's potential acquisition of BP could offer substantial synergies and shareholder returns, though it's not confirmed yet.
  • Shell's strong financials include $4.8 billion in quarterly income, manageable $41 billion net debt, and robust FCF and capital investments.
  • Shell's diversified portfolio, especially in LNG, supports strong segment performance and profitable CFFO, even in a weak oil price environment.
  • Shell's commitment to shareholder returns includes a 4% dividend yield and substantial buybacks, sustainable even at $50/barrel Brent.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is a multinational oil and gas company, one of the largest in the world, with a market cap of almost $200 billion. The company is one that we've recommended investing in the past, with the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

