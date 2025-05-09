China Replaced U.S. Demand - Will The U.S. Replace Chinese Supply? Investors Hopeful Of Sino-American De-Escalation

Marc Chandler
16.92K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • After recovering impressively yesterday, the US dollar saw some follow-through buying initially but has reversed lower and is paring yesterday's gains against the G10 and most emerging market currencies.
  • Asia Pacific equities are mixed, with China, South Korea, and India among the losers, while Japan, Taiwan and New Zealand, the Philippines, and Pakistan markets rising by at least 1%.
  • The euro has broken down, out of what was a choppy consolidation. It slipped briefly through $1.12 today for the first time since April 11 but found bids to lift it back to $1.1260.

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

Overview

After recovering impressively yesterday, the US dollar saw some follow-through buying initially but has reversed lower and is paring yesterday's gains against the G10 and most emerging market currencies. East Asian emerging market currencies that had surged have

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.92K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News