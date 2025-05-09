Nebius: Funds Are Loading The Truck -- So Am I
Summary
- Early data on institutional activity for Q1 2025 looks favorable, with 46 new funds taking positions and existing holders buying the dip in Q1.
- From a price action perspective, I see a breakout from the $25 level, accompanied by the highest trading volume since April 9.
- From a regulatory perspective, the company is well-positioned to keep loading on Blackwell GPUs, considering the recent announcement that the AI diffusion rule is now unenforceable.
- Despite a net loss and cash burn in 2024, Nebius has reasonable cash reserves to expand its AI infrastructure footprint this year.
- The risks are clear, including potential short-term volatility from tariffs on semis. However, I believe the long-term upside far outweighs any near-term headwinds.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
