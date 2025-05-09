TransMedics's (TMDX) Q1 results were extremely strong across the board, which is no surprise for anyone that has been tracking transplant volumes and flight activity. While growth could exhibit volatility from quarter to quarter, and competition will increase in the near
TransMedics: Exceptional Q1 Undermines The Short Narrative
Summary
- TransMedics reported extremely strong Q1 results, alleviating concerns from a weak Q3 2024 and a short attack in January.
- The company continues to expand its logistics capabilities and should see a boost from new heart and lung devices later in the year.
- While new perfusion devices are set to enter the market, TransMedics' competitive positioning appears to be extremely strong.
- The rebound in TransMedics' fundamentals is yet to be fully reflected in its share price, leaving further upside as the year progresses.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.