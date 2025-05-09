Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher O’Reilly - Head, Investor Relations

Christophe Weber - President & Chief Executive Officer

Milano Furuta - Chief Financial Officer

Andy Plump - President, R&D

Julie Kim - President of the U.S. Business Unit & U.S. Country Head

Giles Platford - President of the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citi

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Barker - Jefferies

Mike Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Hiroyuki Matsubara - Nomura Securities

Seiji Wakao - J.P. Morgan

Tony Ren - Macquarie

Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs

Fumiyoshi Sakai - UBS

Christopher O’Reilly

Thank you very much for taking time out of their busy schedule to join our earnings announcement for FY '24 for Takeda. I'm the master of ceremony, Head of IR. My name is O'Reilly. Thank you for this opportunity. [Operator Instructions]

And before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the most recent Form 20-F and our other SEC filings.

Please also refer to the important notice on Page 2 of the presentation regarding forward-looking statements and our non-IFRS financial measures, which will also be discussed during this call. Definitions of our non-IFRS measures and the reconciliation with the comparative IFRS financial measures are included in the appendix in the presentation. Please also refer to Page 2 for important reference.

Moving on to today's presentation. Today, we have President and CEO, Christophe Weber; Chief Financial Officer, Milano Furuta; President, R&D, Andy Plump presenting to you today. And this will be followed by question and answer. Let us get