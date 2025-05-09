President Trump announced a US-UK trade deal yesterday, which may be an early sign of a thaw in the global trade war. Talks between China and the US scheduled for this weekend could bring more good news. But with tariffs still
Defensive Sectors Continue To Lead U.S. Stock Market This Year
Summary
- President Trump announced a US-UK trade deal yesterday, which may be an early sign of a thaw in the global trade war.
- Although the broad US stock market has rebounded sharply in recent weeks, the recovery has yet to reverse a wide lead for defensive equities.
- It’s telling that the worst-performing sector this year is consumer discretionary stocks, which are down 10%.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.