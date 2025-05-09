1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin LaBuz - Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

David Rosenblatt - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Etergino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Schackart - William Blair

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Luke Meindl - Citizens

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the 1stdibs First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, you may begin.

Kevin LaBuz

Good morning. And welcome to 1stdibs earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. I’m Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, David Rosenblatt; and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Etergino.

David will provide an update on our business, including our strategy and growth opportunities, and Tom will review the first quarter financial results and second outlook. This call will be available via webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.1stdibs.com.

Before we begin, please keep in mind that our remarks include forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding guidance and future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects, business plans, strategic initiatives, business and economic trends, including e-commerce growth rates, international opportunities and competitive position.

Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filing. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update them except