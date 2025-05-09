Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Thomas Tobolski - Treasurer

Natalia Shuman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Edward Prajzner - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Mitch Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co.

Chris Sakai - Singular Research

Operator

Good day everyone, my name is Abigail and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome you to Mistras Group, Inc., Q1 2025 Earnings Call.

[Operator Instructions].

At this time I would like to turn the call over to Thomas Tobolski, Treasurer.

Thomas Tobolski

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Mistras Group's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ed Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I want to remind everyone that remarks made during this conference call as well as supplemental information provided on our website contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as described in Mistras' SEC filings.

The company's actual factors that can cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. The discussion in this conference call will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors evaluating the company's performance but that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables contained in yesterday's press release and the company's related current report on Form 8-K. These results are available on the company's website in the investors section and on the SEC's website.