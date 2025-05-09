Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) reported the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings. The fourth quarter showed better resilience than previous ones, as Toyota’s earnings have continued to normalize from a very strong FY2024. The FY2026 outlook suggests
Toyota: Roughly $7.4 Billion Tariff Headwind Is Material
Summary
- Toyota's Q4 results showed good earnings resilience through 10% growth in sales volumes.
- Toyota's given FY2026 outlook reflects continued earnings normalization mainly due to currency headwinds, while the sales performance is guided to remain stable.
- On top, Toyota only guides the automotive tariff's impact until May; the full annual impact may add up to $7.4 billion based on the current impact.
- I estimate TM stock to have -13% downside to a fair value of $164.3.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.