Solventum Corporation: Cheap, With Caveats

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Solventum Corporation's stock has dropped 20% since February despite beating earnings and revenue expectations in its last two quarterly reports.
  • SOLV operates in four divisions: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration, with a market cap of $11.5 billion.
  • The company recently announced the sale of its Purification and Filtration business to Thermo Fisher at what seems a more than solid price.
  • Solventum itself was the result of a spinoff from 3M early in 2024.  An analysis around this medical device and solution concern follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

A dental technician carefully holds a crafted dental crown using tweezers over a model of teeth in a professional laboratory environment, illustrating precision in restorative dentistry.

Viktoriia Yanchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I am putting a medical solution and medical device provider Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) for the first time since my initial article on this recent spinoff early last summer. The stock has fallen some 20% since

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas in real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.02K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOLV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News