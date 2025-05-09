The Future Of Mosaic: Adapting To Change In The Fertilizer Industry

May 09, 2025 11:13 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS) StockMOS
Eliana Scialabba
102 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Mosaic reported $238M in net income and $544M in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025, showing strong profitability gains despite slightly lower sales.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes grew EBITDA 47% YoY, with volumes up to 1.8M tonnes and continued cost reductions boosting margins.
  • The company trades at P/E FWD 12.65x and P/E 0.81x, well below peers, while offering a 2.8% dividend yield.
  • Operational cash flow exceeded $1.3B, supporting capex and dividends, with leverage remaining moderate at 33% net debt to EV.

Palma de la mujer adulta joven en un guante azul que sostiene gránulos de fertilizante complejos para una pequeña planta de fresa verde sobre fondo de fondo marrón oscuro. Closeup. Alimentación radicular. Trabajos de preparación en jardín.

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is not just another company in the agricultural sector but is a key player in the global food production chain and is going through a transformation process that can lay

This article was written by

Eliana Scialabba
102 Followers
I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News