With the markets very skittish after a very volatile April and an uneven Q1 earnings season, “better than feared” has been a sufficient enough catalyst to send stocks higher after their earnings prints. Investors should take caution, however, only to
BlackLine: Beware The Software Company That Can Barely Grow, This Is A Dead Cat Bounce
Summary
- Despite a better-than-feared Q1 earnings print, BlackLine's growth, quality, and value metrics are concerning, leading me to reiterate a sell rating.
- BlackLine's guidance cut for FY25 reflects poor demand, with revenue growth expected to decelerate further amid a weak enterprise IT buying climate.
- At a 4.8x EV/FY25 revenue multiple, BlackLine's cheap valuation is still unattractive given its minimal growth and competitive pressures from larger software companies.
- While the Studio360 rebrand shows promise, the overall outlook remains bleak, making the recent stock rally likely short-lived. Steer clear and invest elsewhere.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.