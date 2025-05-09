Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (WAWIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OTCPK:WAWIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anette Maltun Koefoed - Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

Anders Redigh Karlsen - Vice President-Investor Relations & Market Insight

Lasse Kristoffersen - Chief Executive Officer

Bjornar Bukholm - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anette Maltun Koefoed

Good Morning and welcome to our Q1 Presentation. Great to see many here today. And also welcome to those of you watching this online.

So Anders what can we expect today?

Anders Redigh Karlsen

I think we're going to expect we delivered on another solid quarter. There has been a lot of news flow and uncertainty lately. So hopefully we can give some guidance on how we maneuver tough times. So…

Anette Maltun Koefoed

Good. And very soon our CEO, Lasse Kristoffersen will take us through the market and business updates. He will be followed by our new CFO, Bjornar Bukholm who will take the financial highlights. And then Lasse will be back and take the outlook for 2025.

And before we conclude you will have -- run the Q&A session.

Anders Redigh Karlsen

Yes. And for those of you watching online please post questions in the chat and we'll try to address all of them.

Anette Maltun Koefoed

So with that are you ready? If you would like that and

Anders Redigh Karlsen

Ready.

Anette Maltun Koefoed

It looks like that. Lasse, the stage is yours.

Lasse Kristoffersen

Thank you, Anette and Mohammed. Good morning. Welcome in the audience and welcome online. I'm very happy to be here to present another strong quarter for Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

When I look back on last quarter's presentation, I found gold because we had one slide called disclaimer and saying that we know nothing about the future. Whatever we say don't