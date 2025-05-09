DraftKings (DKNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jason Robins - Chief Executive Officer
Alan Ellingson - Chief Financial Officer
Michael DeLalio - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
David Katz - Jefferies
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley
Robin Farley - UBS
Ben Miller - Goldman Sachs
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Jordan Bender - Citizens
Joe Stauff - Susquehanna
Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson
Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer
Clark Lampen - BTIG
Steven Sheeckutz - Citi
Barry Jonas - Truist Securities
Ben Chaiken - Mizuho
Operator
Welcome to the Draft Kings first quarter 2025 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star-one-one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star-one-one again.
Please be advised today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael DeLalio, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Michael DeLalio
Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.
Certain statements we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors as discussed further in our SEC filings that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecasts. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.
During this call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe may be used in evaluating DraftKings’ operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute
- Read more current DKNG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts