DraftKings (DKNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Robins - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Ellingson - Chief Financial Officer

Michael DeLalio - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Katz - Jefferies

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Robin Farley - UBS

Ben Miller - Goldman Sachs

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Jordan Bender - Citizens

Joe Stauff - Susquehanna

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Steven Sheeckutz - Citi

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Ben Chaiken - Mizuho

Operator

Welcome to the Draft Kings first quarter 2025 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star-one-one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star-one-one again.

Please be advised today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael DeLalio, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael DeLalio

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

Certain statements we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors as discussed further in our SEC filings that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecasts. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

During this call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe may be used in evaluating DraftKings’ operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute