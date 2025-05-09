Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dana Amante - Head of Investor Relations
Eric Steigerwalt - President & Chief Executive Officer
Ed Spehar - Chief Financial Officer
David Rosenbaum - Head of Products & Underwriting
John Rosenthal - Chief Investment
Conference Call Participants
Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research
John Barnidge - Piper Sandler
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Suneet Kamath - Jefferies
Wilma Burdis - Raymond James
Ryan Krueger - KBW
Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI
Alex Scott - Barclays
Jimmy Bhullar - J.P. Morgan
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Brighthouse Financial’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I will be your coordinator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will facilitate a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the presentation over to Dana Amante, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Amante, you may proceed.
Dana Amante
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Brighthouse Financial's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Material for today's call were released last night and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to review all of these materials.
Today, you will hear from Eric Steigerwalt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Spehar, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer period. Also here with us today to participate in the discussions are Myles Lambert, our Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer; David Rosenbaum, Head of Product and Underwriting, and John Rosenthal, our Chief Investment Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to note that
- Read more current BHF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts