Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025

Dana Amante - Head of Investor Relations

Eric Steigerwalt - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ed Spehar - Chief Financial Officer

David Rosenbaum - Head of Products & Underwriting

John Rosenthal - Chief Investment

Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Wilma Burdis - Raymond James

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Alex Scott - Barclays

Jimmy Bhullar - J.P. Morgan

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Brighthouse Financial's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Material for today's call were released last night and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to review all of these materials.

Today, you will hear from Eric Steigerwalt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Spehar, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer period. Also here with us today to participate in the discussions are Myles Lambert, our Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer; David Rosenbaum, Head of Product and Underwriting, and John Rosenthal, our Chief Investment Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to note that