Bio-Rad: With Low Debt And A Stock Price Drop, Is The Company Undervalued?

Daniel Mellado
137 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Bio-Rad has a solid debt position with a 20.50% debt-to-equity ratio and a 5.99 current ratio.
  • The first DCF model implemented in this article suggests that Bio-Rad is undervalued by 33.91%, while the second model indicates an undervaluation of only 0.53%.
  • For 2025, the company projected a 0.25% revenue growth rate, which is, in my opinion, the main aspect of concern.

They have a few more experiments to do

PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I rate Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) with a buy rating. I start by mentioning that the low growth perspective is the negative aspect. For 2025, the company expects a 0.25% growth rate for its revenues, which might not sound

This article was written by

Daniel Mellado
137 Followers
Daniel Mellado is an economist from Carabobo University with a Master's Degree in Statistics from Simon Bolivar University, both obtained in Venezuela.Daniel worked analyzing the agricultural commodity market and the financial investment portfolio for an agribusiness group. Then, he managed two teams, one in trading and the other in data analysis. The trading team invested in bonds, equities, and ETFs.His following job opportunities have been as a freelance developing and implementing strategies for algorithmic trading.He will bring to seekingalpha.com analysis and valuation for companies in the following sectors: commodities, banking, technological and pharmaceutical.The approach to generating buying and selling recommendations is based on financial statements, regulations, macroeconomic variables, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The two DCF models suggest an increase in Bio-Rad's share price, which is due to the company's stock price drop. Bio-Rad has a solid debt position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News