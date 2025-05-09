McKesson: Spin-Off Of Medical-Surgical Solutions Is A Positive, Strong Buy
Summary
- I reiterate a Strong Buy rating on McKesson Corporation with a fair value of $828 per share, driven by robust growth in the oncology and biopharma sectors.
- McKesson posted 19% revenue growth and 63.8% adj. EPS growth, largely driven by strong demand for GLP-1 products, which now represent 12% of total revenue.
- The company’s global supply chain flexibility and non-discretionary drug pricing render it largely immune to tariff uncertainties, ensuring stable future growth.
- The spin-off of Medical-Surgical Solutions is a positive move, allowing McKesson to focus on high-growth pharma and oncology markets, boosting overall topline MCK growth.
