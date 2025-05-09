LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Andre Simon - Head of Investor Relations

Matthias Zachert - Chief Executive Officer

Oliver Stratmann - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Wrigglesworth - Morgan Stanley

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andres Castanos-Mollor - Berenberg

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Jeremy Kincaid - Van Lanschot Kempen

Anil Shenoy - Barclays

Oliver Schwartz - Warburg Research

Chris Counihan - Jefferies

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs

Tristan Lamotte - Deutsche Bank

Andre Simon

Warm welcome to everybody to our Q1 2025 Conference Call from my end as well. As always, we begin by asking you to take notice of our Safe Harbor statement. And with me today is our CEO, Matthias Zachert; and our CFO, Oliver Stratmann. Matthias will start with a short presentation, and then we will open the floor for your questions.

And with that, I'm happy to hand over to Matthias. Please go ahead.

Matthias Zachert

Thank you, Andre, and welcome to everybody on the Q1 conference call today. I will start the presentation on Page 4. And all in all, I would like to say and state that Q1 has been a straightforward quarter. No surprises vis-à-vis our expectation that we have communicated to you guys in March. Only one comment on the segments. All segment divisions improved, but we had a quite sharp increase in Consumer Protection. This is largely driven by the fact that Q1 2024 was simply a deplorable comparable base. That was the quarter where we had the severest impact on the destocking in agro, which continued in the following quarters in 2024, but more or less came to an end with Q4 2024. And now in Q1, we see that agro comes back to normal ordering, while the entire industry is not back to happy times yet.