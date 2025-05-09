Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Francis Barry - Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Grier Eliasek - President and Chief Operating Officer

Kristin Van Dask - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo

John Francis Barry

Thank you, Allen. Joining me on the call today are Grier Eliasek, our President and COO; and Kristin Van Dask, our CFO. Kristin?

Kristin Van Dask

Thanks, John. This call contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be subject to safe harbor protection. Future results are highly likely to vary materially. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. For additional disclosure, see our earnings press release and 10-Q filed previously and available on our website, prospectstreet.com.

Now I'll turn the call back over to John.

John Francis Barry

Thank you, Kristin. In the March quarter, our net investment income or NII was $83.5 million, $0.19 per common share. Our NAV was $3.2 billion, $7.25 per common share. At March 31st, our net debt to total assets ratio was 28.7%. Unsecured debt plus unsecured preferred is 87.5% of total debt plus preferred for Prospect.

Since inception over 20 years ago through our August 2025 declared distribution, we will have distributed over $4.5 billion or $21.57 per share. We are announcing monthly common shareholder distributions of $0.45 per share for each of May, June, July and August.