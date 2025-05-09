FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Andreini - Investor Relations

Ken Nicholson - CEO

Buck Fletcher - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Brian McKenna - Citizens

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Operator

Good day and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 FTAI Infrastructure Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I'd like to turn the call over to Alan Andreini, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alan Andreini

Thank you, Michelle. I would like to welcome you all to the FTAI infrastructure earnings call for the first quarter of 2025. Joining me here today are Ken Nicholson, the CEO of FTAI Infrastructure; and Buck Fletcher, the company's newly appointed CFO. We have posted an investor presentation in our press release on our website, which we encourage you to download if you have not already done so. Also, please note that this call is open to the public in listen only mode and is being webcast.

In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during the call today, including adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings supplement. Before I turn the call over to Ken, I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements, including regarding future earnings. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. We encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and investor presentation regarding non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our quarterly report filed