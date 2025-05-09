In the market turbulence caused by the tariff policies, there are a few industries that remain safe havens. Education is one of them. And in the education industry, there are a few key players that stand out, such as
Adtalem's Rise Has Real Roots
Summary
- Adtalem's strong Q3 2025 results, with revenue up 12.1% and EPS up 28%, highlight its robust growth and strong fundamentals in healthcare education.
- The strategic shift to focus on healthcare education, led by former CEO Lisa Wardell, has improved operational efficiency and student outcomes, setting a solid foundation for future growth.
- Adtalem's valuation metrics, including a PEG ratio of 0.25x TTM and 0.97x forward, indicate it is undervalued compared to peers, offering good investment value.
- The stock shows strong bullish momentum, supported by share repurchase programs, though monitoring next quarter's results is crucial to confirm continued income growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.