Cliq Digital AG (CLQDF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cliq Digital AG (OTCPK:CLQDF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Sebastian McCoskrie - Head of Investor Relations

Luc Voncken - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Bos - Member, Management Board

Sebastian McCoskrie

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Cliq Group's First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation. My name is Sebastian McCoskrie, Head of Cliq's Investor Relations, and I will be hosting today's earnings call.

As always our CEO, Luc Voncken will present Cliq's strategic and operational highlights in Q1. And afterwards Ben Bos, our other Management Board member will walk you through the group's financials. After that, the gentlemen will answer the questions you kindly sent in via e-mail this morning.

So without further ado, I will now hand over to our CEO, who will start today's results presentation. Luc, the floor is yours.

Luc Voncken

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call.

First of all, allow me to talk about the elephant in the room and briefly recap. While no final decision has yet to be made, our ownership structure could be facing significant changes. The Potential Partial Public Tender Offer from Dylan Media maybe forthcoming giving shareholders, an option to sell their shares at a fair offer price. However, we currently have no further information regarding the, if. when or what, the offer price could be.

Following a Potential Partial Public Tender Offer by Dylan Media, Cliq could subject to the relevant approval by the general meeting decide to make a partial