Cisco, Walmart Set To Report Results As Markets Watch Out For Core CPI

Wall Street's major averages pushed higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with the United Kingdom. The agreement will provide increased access for billions of dollars of U.S. products, and eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers. "Markets only really care how far and how fast Trump retreats from tariffs", UBS' Paul Donovan said. The Fed, on Wednesday, kept its benchmark rate at 4.25%-4.50% for the third straight meeting, as widely expected, even as it sees the risks of inflation and unemployment rising. Equities saw a muted response to the Fed decision, but the S&P 500 managed to post a gain by the close thanks to a late rally following a report that the Trump administration is planning to rescind Biden-era AI chip curbs.

Investors will keep a close eye on economic events scheduled for next week, such as, NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, and Core CPI on Tuesday. Tuesday will also see the release of the UK's Unemployment Rate, and Japan's PPI. Meanwhile, Thursday will see the release of UK's first quarter GDP, and United States' Jobless Claims, and Core PPI.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 12: Fox Corp (FOXA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Hertz Global (HTZ). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 13: JD.com (JD), Intuitive Machines. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 14: Cisco, Nextracker (NXT), Boot Barn Holdings. See