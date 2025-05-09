Magazine Luiza S.A. (MGLUY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTCPK:MGLUY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederico Trajano Inácio - Vice President of Operations

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues - CFO & IRO

André Fatala - VP, Platform

Fabrício Bittar Garcia - Vice President of Operations

Ricardo Garrido - Marketplace Director

Jörg Friedemann - MagaluBank Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luiz Guanais - BTG Bank

Lucca Biasi - UBS Bank

Gustavo Senday - XP Investment

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs

Robert ford - Citigroup

Felipe Reboredo - Citibank

Now, I'd like to turn the floor to Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magalu. Frederic?

Frederico Trajano Inácio

[Interpreted]

Good morning, everyone. Again, thank you very much for participating in our earnings conference call referring to first quarter 2025. I am here again with the whole top management of the company. We have new members, new officers, and I'll be speaking about this during the presentation.

And I would like to start highlighting, what we have been talking about for a while now that the year of 2025 is the last year in the cycle