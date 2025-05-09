Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 9, 2025 7:45 AM ET

Nkem Ojougboh - Head, Investor Relations

Neal Menashe - Chief Executive Officer

Alinda Van Wyk - Chief Financial Officer

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Bernie McTernan - Needham

Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining the Super Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Lucy and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss Super Group’s results for the first quarter 2025. During this call, Super Group may make comments of a forward-looking nature that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed further in its SEC filings that could cause its actual results to differ materially from historical results or from the company’s forecast. Super Group assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

On today’s call, Super Group may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Super Group has provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in the press release issued yesterday and available on the Investor Relations page of the Super Group’s website.

In addition, Super Group has reported its financial results and metrics in two parts, highlighting Super Group’s profitable and cash-generative global business separately from its investments into the U.S. This aligns with the annual guidance that Super Group has