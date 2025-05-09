Lassonde Industries Inc. (LSDAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCPK:LSDAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vince Timpano - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Gemme - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stifel

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Gabriel Chiu - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Lassonde Industries 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Corporation's press release reporting financial results was published yesterday after the market closed. It can be found on its website at lassonde.com along with the MD&A and financial statements.

These documents are available on SEDAR+ as well. Presentation supporting this conference call was also posted on the website. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Before turning to management's prerecorded remarks please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to forward-looking statements section of the MD&A for further information.

Also note that all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and that most amounts have been rounded to ease the presentation. Finally, be advised that the presentation will refer to non-IFRS measures or ratios mostly to ease comparability between periods. Reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in the appendix to the presentation and in the corporation's MD&A.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Friday, May 9, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vince Timpano, Chief Executive Officer.

Vince Timpano

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm here with Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer of Lassonde Industries. Thank you for