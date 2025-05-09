Ouster: Inflection Point

May 09, 2025 3:14 PM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST) StockOUST
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Ouster, Inc. reported strong Q1 2025 results with a solid revenue beat, signaling a potential inflection point.
  • The company recently announced several multi-million dollar deals, including agreements with Kamatsu, LASE PeCo, and the City of Chattanooga, highlighting expanding opportunities in the Lidar sensor market.
  • Ouster's Q2 guidance of $32-$35 million in revenue suggests significant upside potential, with the company targeting 30%-50% annual sales growth rates.
  • OUST stock is trading at a reasonable 3x forward sales, while the reduced cash burn rate has de-risked the investment story compared to peers.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Pedestrian Detection technology, Autonomous self-driving car with Lidar, emergency braking system. 3d render

Ayman Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST) has long presented a huge opportunity in Lidar sensors, but the company has failed to reach an inflection point until potentially now. The company reported strong Q1 results

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market to start May, consider joining Out Fox The Street.

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to start finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.08K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OUST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OUST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OUST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News