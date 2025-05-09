Logista Integral, S.A. (CDNIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Logista Integral, S.A. (OTCPK:CDNIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Isabel Troya - Head of Investor Relations

Pedro Agustin Losada Hernandez - Chief Financial Officer

Isabel Troya

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Logista's H1 Results Presentation. I'm Isabel Troya, Head of IR for Logista. Today, Pedro Losada, our CFO, will walk you through the highlights and the results obtained during the first half of the year 2025.

At the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session where we will where we will answer the questions submitted through the platform. You may write your questions at any time during the presentation. Now Pedro will go through the highlights of the period.

Pedro, if you may, you can proceed with the results.

Pedro Agustin Losada Hernandez

Thank you, Isabel and good afternoon to everyone connected today for our results presentation. During the first half of 2025, we have achieved a robust set of results thanks to the growth of different business lines backed by a strong profit on inventory recorded for the period after tax and retail price movements in all three regions.

As we mentioned in our first quarter of 2025 the results in the transportation business, particularly in Transportes El Mosca and the frozen segment has suffered from macroeconomic situation, which among others has resulted in lower European demand.

As part of our efforts to improve operations, we are in the process of implementing different measures and improvements in El Mosca and in Carbó Collbatallé. In relation to our ESG commitment, we will update you with the KPIs for the period in regard to our 2024, 2026 sustainability plan.

In the following pages I will give you further details on these main highlights. Within the macroeconomic situation