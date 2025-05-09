The relatively rapid decline in oil prices during the past the last months is leading to a different outlook for U.S. oil and gas. Globally, in 2024, we had been producing 22% of the crude and liquids market and 26% of natural gas. That’s a huge supply-side
One Ring To Rule Them All: The Price Of Oil
Summary
- The decline in oil prices and U.S. shale production potentially peaking by 2026-2027 will shift global oil supply and price volatility.
- CEOs of Occidental Petroleum and Diamondback highlight the economic and geological challenges now facing U.S. shale, predicting the arrival of peak U.S. oil production.
- Lower oil prices will lead to reduced drilling and higher future prices (possibly even stagflation), affecting global economics.
- The oil market's volatility is returning, potentially reversing the pricing stability brought by the shale revolution.
- More waves of consolidation could be expected.
