Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Brown - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Policarpo - President, Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Dennis - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cho - JPMorgan

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Randy Binner - B. Riley

Ivory Gao - Bank of America

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Victory Capital's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All callers are on a listen-only mode. Following the company's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Matthew Dennis, Chief of Staff and Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Dennis.

Matthew Dennis

Thank you. Before I turn the call over to David Brown, I would like to remind you that during today's conference call we may make a number of forward-looking statements. Victory Capital's actual results may differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a list of some of the risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on today's call. Victory Capital assumes no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Our press release, which was issued after the market closed yesterday, disclosed both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We believe the non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our business and our performance. Reconciliations between these non-GAAP measures and the most comparable GAAP measures are included in tables that can be found in our earnings press release and in the slides accompanying this call, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.vcm.com.

It is now my