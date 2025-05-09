Palantir: It's Just Too Expensive Here (Rating Downgrade)

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s stock has surged 2,000% in two years but now faces valuation concerns, leading me to reduce my position and rating to hold.
  • Despite strong earnings and guidance, Palantir's valuation is extremely high, limiting near-term upside and increasing vulnerability to corrections.
  • Ideal dip-buying opportunities are substantial pullbacks to $50-65, where the forward P/E ratio becomes more attractive and reasonable.
  • Palantir has immense long-term potential, but the current PLTR valuation necessitates caution; I've adjusted my 2025 price target from $120 to $100.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

I have been bullish on Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock for several years now. In fact, I built this badly beaten-down stock and highly misunderstood company into my most significant holding in late 2022 and early 2023

